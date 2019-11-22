Deer butchered in the middle of NC nail salon, customer says

By
WWAY News
-
0
Manicured nails (Photo: Lelê Breveglieri / CC BY 2.0)

HIGH POINT, NC (WFMY) — Morgan Taylor, a High Point University Student, says she was getting her nails done Wednesday evening at Diamond Nails on N. Centennial Street.

Taylor said one nail technician began to butcher a deer right in front of her eyes.

- Advertisement -

‘Hunting for a new nail salon in High Point, North Carolina?’ She wrote on social media. 

Talk about multitaskers: manicures, pedicures, and amateur deer butchers. Oh deer!’  

She used the hashtag #OhBuckNo.

Taylor says she was in utter shock and has since reported the incident to the North Carolina Board of Cosmetic Art Examiners.

Read more here.

You Might Also Like