East Texas Legionnaires’ outbreak linked to hot tub display

TYLER, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a hot tub display at an East Texas state fair in September is the likely source of contamination which led to a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak that’s killed one person and sickened seven others.

Officials in Tyler have closed the convention center where the state fair took place.

- Advertisement -

The Tyler Morning Telegraph reports officials plan to remediate the convention center’s plumbing system.

This is the second outbreak linked to a state fair in the U.S. this year. Officials in North Carolina say four people have died and nearly 100 were hospitalized after contamination also linked to a hot tub display at a September state fair.

Legionnaire’s is a flu-like illness contracted when infected water vapor is inhaled. The elderly and people with weakened immune systems can be particularly susceptible.

Related Article: Investigation into private Facebook group mocking lawmakers and immigrant treatment

In October, North Carolina health officials said a third person had died from an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease linked to a hot tub display at a fair.

___

Information from: Tyler Morning Telegraph, http://www.tylerpaper.com

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)