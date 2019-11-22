Experience leading Hoggard football into the state playoffs

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–Headed into 2019 the Hoggard High School football team had made the playoffs 18 straight years and that streak will live on Friday night. The Vikings received the No.4 seed in the Class 4AA State playoffs earning them a first round bye. Its an off week that they needed having dealt with injuries the entire season.

“We had to move a lot of guys around this year with people playing spots that they weren’t at the beginning of the season,”says head coach Craig Underwood. “It was really nice to have a bye this past week as we prepare for a playoff run.”

- Advertisement -

The Vikings opponent in the second round of the state playoffs is Apex Friendship. The Patriots pulled off the upset last week beating No.5 Green Hope, 9-6. Apex Friendship may be the No.12 seed, but the Hoggard coaching staff knows no one can be taken lightly in the postseason.

“They have a good mix of inside and perimeter run game, but they are able to throw it around a little bit as well,”said Underwood. “Their defensive line will be one of the best ones we’ve seen this year.”

In 2019, Hoggard returns 34 players from last years roster that made it to the 3rd round of the State playoffs. So, the experience is there to make a deep run in the postseason. It will come down to the execution and discipline from the team once they step on the grid iron.

“There are so many keys that go into being successful in a playoff game,”says Underwood. “There is a ton of excitement surrounding playoff games, it’s all about who can execute on that stage.”

Hoggard and Apex Friendship will kickoff at 7:30 on Friday night at Scott Braswell Stadium.