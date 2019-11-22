Love at First Flight: Couple takes wedding photos at NC airport

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — It’s not often that a love connection is made thousands of feet above land. However, love took off on a Frontier flight from Orlando to RDU.

Jamie and Nestor Ramierz’s meet-cute is one for the books, and RDU played a role in their love story.

Let’s rewind to the beginning: Jan. 3, 2017. Jamie and Nestor were on the same flight from Orlando to RDU. Jamie was traveling to Raleigh to visit her family and Nestor was heading back to school at UNC after being home in Orlando for the holidays. They met in the security line by happenstance and continued conversation until it was time to board the flight. When they landed at RDU, Nestor asked Jamie for her number beneath the “Welcome to North Carolina” sign in Terminal 2.

Fast forward to today: Jamie and Nestor are married and living in the Triangle area. They contacted RDU to share their love story and ask for permission to take wedding photos in the terminals.

The airport accommodate the couple’s request and shared their beautiful pictures.