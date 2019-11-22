NC Azalea Festival hosts official artwork unveiling

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Azalea Festival hosted an art unveiling at the Artworks Building in Wilmington Friday night to present the official artwork for the upcoming festival.

The unveiling happens every year in the fall leading up to the festival.

This year’s artist is Wilmington native Todd Carignan. His artwork focuses on the Airlie Luncheon Garden Party, which is a private event for Azalea Festival partners that brings thousands of people together to celebrate warm weather, southern food and good company.

Carignan says he’s honored to share his work with the community.

The festival will take place April 1-5, 2020 in Wilmington. You can buy a copy of Carignan’s work here.