Sailors celebrate the holidays in Southport Saturday

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Have you ever wondered how sailors celebrate the holiday season? Find out more and have fun with the whole family at the North Carolina Maritime Museum in Southport Saturday.

Join the museum to learn about holidays aboard Navy vessels from colonial times to present day at Season’s Greetings at Sea!

- Advertisement -

Games, Activities and Crafts will keep every age engaged and festive!

Crafts include: Candy Cane Fishing, Snowmen Bobbers, Merry Mermaid Stockings, Santa Claws, and Coloring Pages

For more information click here.