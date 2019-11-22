‘Tis the season for oceanside shopping in Kure Beach

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Get a jump start on your holiday shopping while supporting local artisans and enjoying beautiful ocean views at the Kure Beach Holiday Market. This year, the Holiday Market is on Saturday, November 23rd and Saturday November 30th at the Ocean Front Park. Market hours are 9am through 3pm. Food trucks will be on site serving up delicious food and Jolly Mon da DJ will be providing musical entertainment. With over 35 art, craft, and food vendors, you’re sure to find a unique gift for everyone on your shopping list!

The Town will be collecting donations for Toys for Tots during the Holiday Market. We have collaborated with our generous vendors to put together two awesome raffle baskets. Bring a new, unwrapped toy donation, or minimum $5 cash donation, to the Town table at the Holiday Market and receive entry into the raffle drawing for that day. We thank you in advance for helping make Christmas brighter for children in our area.

For more information click here.