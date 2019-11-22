What Did We Miss? Woman declared dead by Social Security Administration is very much alive

‘What Did We Miss?’ is our weekly comedy news segment. Wills Maxwell Jr. covers the unusual news stories that are not in our regular broadcasts. This week’s stories are:

Sherry Ellis was declared dead by the Social Security Administration. She’s not.

Over 1000 Instagram users are uniting to finish a deceased woman’s intricate quilt.

The Paris Zoo has unveiled an exhibit featuring a living unicellular blob.

Watch ‘What Did We Miss?’ every Thursday on Good Morning Carolina and News at 11. Catch up on previous episodes here.