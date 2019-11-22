What Did We Miss? Woman declared dead by Social Security Administration is very much alive

By
WWAY News
-
0

‘What Did We Miss?’ is our weekly comedy news segment. Wills Maxwell Jr. covers the unusual news stories that are not in our regular broadcasts. This week’s stories are:

  • Sherry Ellis was declared dead by the Social Security Administration. She’s not.
  • Over 1000 Instagram users are uniting to finish a deceased woman’s intricate quilt.
  • The Paris Zoo has unveiled an exhibit featuring a living unicellular blob.

Watch ‘What Did We Miss?’ every Thursday on Good Morning Carolina and News at 11. Catch up on previous episodes here.

