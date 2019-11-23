Person dead after officer-involved shooting at Chester Co. Walmart, officials say

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WSOC) – A person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Chester County Saturday morning, officials said.

The shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. at the Walmart on the J A Cochran Bypass.

Authorities said the victim was not a police officer.

The Coroner’s Office confirmed the person who was shot, has died. Their identity has not been released.

Police said the incident started inside the Walmart and ended outside in the parking lot.

According to the Chester Police Chief, the person shot was suspected of shoplifting.

