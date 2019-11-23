Art for the Masses is no stranger to exploring different art media

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY) — Pottery, photography, jewelry, stones, post cards– you name it, Art for the Masses had it!

This annual art show is no stranger to exploring art on different mediums.

Sixty local artists filled the UNCW Burney Center on Saturday selling an assortment of pieces.

“We kind of have a variety so we can speak to different types of audiences because not everyone has the same style,” Art for the Masses Intern Frances Santana said. ” We have a lot of people who do canvases, but they do it on different medias… different ways… different styles.”

She says it is not just art for jewelry or photographers, but art for everyone.

Santana says Hurricane Florence impacted this annual event last year. The storm forced the group to cut their space to just one location.

She says, in previous years, artists filled both the Burney Center and Warwick Center.

“This happens once a year, so hopefully next year we can have an outcome similar to this one or better,” Santana said.

If you missed this year’s event, join the artists next year for the Art for the Masses 2020. Visit their website here for more information.