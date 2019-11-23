‘Boots, Bling and Blackjack’ brings twist to funding cancer journeys

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY) — It’s that time of year gain for “Boots, Bling and Blackjack!” Saturday night, Hope Abounds hosted its annual mock casino fundraiser.

“We just wanted to have a lot of fun,” Event Coordinator Brandia Bradshaw said. “We wanted people to know they were coming to play and have a good time. We didn’t want it to be too formal.”

- Advertisement -

Bradshaw says this local non-profit, Hope Abounds, supports cancer patients of all diagnosis in this region and celebrates 10 years this year.

“Hope Abounds is really close to my heart,” Bradshaw said. “The people who started the organization, Kenny and Elizabeth Barnes, are friends of mine. Their daughter went through the cancer journey and they realized going through that journey how much was lacking in the education and services support so they decided to begin the non-profit for that reason.”

She says this event is a night of playing games in exchange for winning fun prizes.

Bradshaw says the night ends with a live auction with a host of prizes from an all-inclusive resort vacation to Jamaica to Chase Rice’s signature guitar.

More than 40 local sponsors contributed to the fundraiser.