Clinton-raised turkeys traveling to D.C. for Thanksgiving turkey pardon

CLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) — A Clinton farmer is getting the chance of a lifetime, seeing his turkeys take part in the National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation.

Wellie Jackson, a Butterball turkey farmer based out of Clinton, was selected nine months ago.

“I got the phone call, and I walked out and the kids came in and they didn’t know if I’d won the lottery or seen a ghost,” Jackson said.

On Friday morning, members of Butterball, the National Turkey Federation and American Humane met on Jackson’s farm to send off the turkeys and credit all of the hard work.

Leslee Oden, the Vice President of Legislative Affairs at the NTF, went to the podium to speak on the condition of the birds.

“They look fantastic and we’re excited to show them off in D.C. next week in the White House, in the Rose Garden,” Oden said.

