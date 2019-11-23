Deputies arrest man they say jumped fence at airport

NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office says deputies have arrested a man who they say jumped a fence at an airport and assaulted a worker.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that the man jumped the fence at Coastal Carolina Regional Airport early Friday and assaulted an airline employee after the worker detained him.

According to the news release, the man provided deputies with a fake name when they encountered him.

Authorities filed multiple charges against 27-year-old Stephen Nicholas of Havelock, including trespassing on airport property and resisting a public officer. His status was immediately available on Friday.

Investigators say they don’t know why Nicholas was at the airport.