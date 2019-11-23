Newly sworn MBPD police officer pops the question during ceremony

Swearing in ceremonies are a time most police departments welcome in a new rank of officers. It’s also a time for those officer’s families to stand by their side as they both begin a new journey. Friday, Myrtle Beach Police swore in 10 new officers and promoted one to corporal. It was the last officer sworn in, however, who made sure the night was something he would remember forever.

“My eyes were big, I was all red and I was sweating,” laughed Officer Dunea Lockwood.

That’s because from the moment Lockwood and his nine fellow officers walked into Myrtle Beach City Council chambers, he knew how the night was going to end. He’d be sworn in, make an oath, commit to defending and protecting, and also make another lifetime commitment to his girlfriend Lindsey.

“I had no idea. I’m in shock still, but very happy,” said Lindsey who was reliving the moment she said ‘yes’.

