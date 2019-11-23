Ocracoke Island reopens to visitors Dec. 2

OCRACOKE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s hurricane-ravaged Ocracoke Island will reopen to visitor early next month.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Friday that the Outer Banks island will open on Dec. 2.

The island was supposed to open to visitors on Friday, but a more recent storm delayed the reopening of the main highway. The Atlantic Ocean had breached dunes and washed over the recently repaired N.C. 12.

An evacuation order has been in effect for the island since Sept. 4, when Hurricane Dorian approached. It struck the island two days later.

Debris removal and reconstruction will continue, and visitors are warned to be wary of obstacles during their visit. Officials also note that food service, gas availability and lodging are limited on the island.