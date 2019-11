The bomb squad was on scene at a home in Horry County Friday night.

Police said they got a call about 5 p.m. reporting a suspicious package. The area cleared just after 9:00 p.m.

Officers headed out to Waccamaw River Road where police said a package in the driveway contained a pipe bomb.

Police said the homeowner called 911 to report it after picking up some packages and discovering it inside one.

