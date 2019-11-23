Suspect in Elizabethtown hostage situation dies from injuries

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — According to District Attorney Jon David, the suspect in a hostage situation in Elizabethtown Friday has died.

Lance Edward Smith, 37, reportedly died late Friday night at New Hanover Regional Medical Center as a result of his injuries.

Officials say Smith was shot multiple times by law enforcement officers following a three-hour standoff.

As a results of his death, the DA’s Office says any proposed criminal charges against Smith have been closed.

David says the State Bureau of Investigation will continue its investigation into the officer-involved shooting and use of force.