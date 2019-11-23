WWAY 5th Quarter: November 22, 2019

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–The second round of the North Carolina High School football playoffs are in the rear view mirror. There are two Cape Fear area teams still alive in the hunt for a championship as both Hoggard and New Hanover won on Friday night. Below, are the final scores from the second round.

FINAL SCORES-2ND ROUND

Class 4AA- Apex Friendship 23 , Hoggard 40

Class 3AA- West Brunswick 7 , New Hanover 21

Class 2AA- East Duplin 20 , Randleman 29

Class 2A- Whiteville 28 , Southwest Edgecombe 40

3RD ROUND SCHEDULE- November 29th

Class 4AA- #4 Hoggard vs. #1 Wake Forest (7:30)

Class 3AA- #14 Gray’s Creek vs. #2 New Hanover (7:30)