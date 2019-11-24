2 men injured, police believe 2 shootings in Durham may be connected

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) — Two shootings in Durham that sent two men to the hospital Sunday night may be connected, police said.

Officers were first called to a shooting on University Drive near Hill Street around 8 p.m. On arrival, officials said they found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital with ‘critical injuries.’

A short time later, police said a second man who had suffered a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle with ‘serious injuries.’

