Interfaith religious group hosts Thanksgiving service

DOWNTOWN WILMINGTON (WWAY) — The Ministerial Roundtable of Wilmington hosted an Interfaith Thanksgiving service at the Temple of Israel on Sunday afternoon.

The Ministerial Roundtable of Wilmington is an interfaith religious group that promotes peace, social justice and interracial equality.

They came up with the idea about this Interfaith Thanksgiving service last summer.

Pastor Jonathan Conrad says the goal is to bring people of different religions together to talk about their faith and what makes them thankful.

“It’s nice to come together and just realize there is a lot to be thankful for. That goes across all spectrums, from Christian to Jewish to Muslim to non affiliated people who are seeking or who don’t believe,” Conrad said. “We all feel like this is the time of the year we can start to reflect on the good.”