NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Dozens of people made their way out for a great oceanic view while shopping at the Kure Beach Holiday Market.

People were able to get a jump start on their holiday shopping as they supported local artisans and crafters.

- Advertisement -

There were plenty of handcrafted items sold and music by a dj for people to enjoy. There were also plenty of food trucks for people to choose from.