WILMINGTON (WWAY) — Saturday was the last day for people to buy from local farmers, producers, artists, and crafters at the Riverfront Farmers’ Market until next year.

The market is intended for local growers, producers, artisans, and crafters to directly sell their goods to people, educate them about local farming and seasonal eating.

People were able to buy fresh fruits, plants, herbs, meats and plenty more locally grown products.