100 families get free turkeys ahead of holiday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s turkey time! One hundred families walked away with free turkeys Monday at the Sigmon Road Walmart in Wilmington.

Larry Legend’s DREAMS incorporated, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Walmart sponsored this event.

Larry Lawrence Gadsden, also known as “Larry Legend” by the community, says he plans for this to be an annual event.

“Wilmington is a place I really enjoyed,” Gadsden said. “I worked here building hospitals and retirement homes… It’s a place that really gravitated towards me and I have a lot of love for this place.”

He says he proposed this idea to the Walmart manager this past weekend and, days later, he was able to make the turkey giveaway happen.

“It’s the Lord’s work,” Gadsden said. “I feel like my job is done. This isn’t something that I just thought about. This is something that I prayed upon and it’s a blessing to be a blessing.”

Gadsden says his non-profit gets grants from Walmart often and he wanted to work with a company that often works with him.

“Larry Legend’s DREAMS gets grants from Walmart all the time and it’s only fitting to spend money in places that give you money,” Gadsden said.