Additional $1.3M in disaster aid approved for Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — FEMA and the state of North Carolina say nearly $1.3 million has been approved to reimburse Brunswick County for public safety activities following Hurricane Florence.

FEMA previously approved more than $12.5 million for Brunswick County Hurricane Florence-related expenses. This funding brings the total to more than $13.8 million.

- Advertisement -

Funds for this project will reimburse the county for actions that reduced public safety threats following the hurricane. Public safety responses included repairing water line leaks, supplying generators to support critical utilities and feeding emergency workers.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs, and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. The federal share is paid directly to the state, which disburses funds to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.

FEMA’s share for this project is more than $1 million and the state’s share is more than $347,000.