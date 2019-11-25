Board of Commissioners needs to fill two seats

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Belville is searching for people to fill open seats on the Board of Commissioners.

Commissioner Morgan Mehler says he won two seats in this month’s election because so many people wrote his name in for a race didn’t file to enter.

He chose to fill the full-term four year seat, which leaves the position he declined vacant. That position ends in December of 2021.

The Belville town clerk says there is another vacancy for a two-year term position that also ends in December 2021.