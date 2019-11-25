Chick-fil-A announces opening date for Leland location

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — After years of talk, you’ll finally be able to eat more chicken in Leland. Chick-fil-A is set to open next month.
The popular fast food joint says their Leland Town Center location will open on Thursday, Dec. 5.
Leland Town Center is located just off Highway 17 between the Aldi and the Ocean Gate Plaza.
According to a Facebook post, the Chick-fil-A location says stay tuned for those looking to be the first 100 in line at the location.
Chick-fila-A says each of the first 100 people at the grand opening of a restaurant get Chick-fil-A Sandwich Meal per week for a year.
Earlier this summer, construction crews began working on the Leland Town Center.
In addition to Chick-fil-A, Starbucks will be a part of the town center. It should be open by the end of the year.