Distribution center hands out free food

PENDER COUNTY (WWAY) — A local relief agency is kicking off this holiday week in a very heartwarming way.

The Pender County Christian Services gave away Thanksgiving meal bags and boxes to Hurricane Florence survivors and other people in the area.

The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, Wilmington branch joined other local organizations to help PCCS make this day special. Resident Clara Brinson told WWAY’s Lakeeda Johnson what is on her menu.

“Turkey, ham, collards, stuffing,” Brinson said.

Volunteers packed 300 boxes and bags of food, which contained canned goods, produce, meat, bread, and more.

Executive Director Sandy Harris says the food donations will help lower the financial burden for families this season.

“We have a lot of people that work two jobs and try to provide for their children, and if you’re hungry and you need help, that’s what Pender County Christian Services is for,” Harris said.

Harris says they will continue to hand out the left-over food throughout the holidays.