Former Seahawk Devontae Cacok dominating the G League

Former UNCW star Devontae Cacok has began the G League season with six straight double-doubles. (Photo: South Bay Lakers)

LOS ANGELES,CA (WWAY)– Former UNCW forward Devontae Cacok has fit in perfectly so far with the South Bay Lakers in G League play.

Cacok has started the 2019 season with six straight double-doubles for the Lakers. The Riverdale, Ga. native is averaging 16.3 points and 12.3 rebounds per game in his short professional career.

Those stats are nearly identical to what he put up during his senior season as a Seahawk. During the 2018-2019 season Cacok broke the UNCW double-double record, finishing second in the nation in the category.

Cacok and the South Bay Lakers will be back in action on Friday, November 29th against the Austin Spurs.

 

