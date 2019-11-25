Homesick and Dunkin’ partner on limited-edition candles

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — Looking for a Christmas gift? Home fragrance and lifestyle brand Homesick has partnered with Dunkin’ to launch three limited-edition candles inspired by some of the beloved brand’s most popular treats.

The Homesick x Dunkin’ Collection includes:

Original Blend – The combination of Original Blend Coffee and cream deliver a sweet scent to be enjoyed by all.

Peppermint Mocha – This decadent holiday scent will keep you in the spirit all season long. Swirls of rich mocha and cool peppermint come together for a sweet, festive treat.

Old Fashioned – Bask in the coziness of freshly baked Old Fashioned Donuts with the sweet, but subtle scent of traditional warm spices that overwhelm you with nostalgia.

Starting Monday, the collection is available for $29.95.

Each candle is hand-poured with a coconut wax blend and offers a burn time of 60-80 hours.