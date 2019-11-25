Lewis Farms opens stand for holiday season

ODGEN, NC (WWAY) — A popular berry farm is back open for the holiday season.

Lewis Farms in New Hanover County says from now until Christmas they have winter berries, jams, and honey available.

They also have ice cream including flavors like pumpkin spice and peppermint on sale. You can get it by the cone or quarts.

Their hours are from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday thru Sunday.

The stand is located at 6517 Gordon Road in Wilmington.

During the off season, like in November and December, Lewis Farms uses solar tunnels to grow local strawberries.