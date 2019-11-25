Marine accused in murder added to FBI’s Most Wanted

CAMP LEJEUNE, NC (CNN) — The Marine deserter suspected of killing his mother’s boyfriend is now on the FBI’s Most Wanted list.

Authorities say 22-year-old Michael Brown left his post at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina last month.

He has been on the run since then.

Police say he made his way to Virginia and on November 9 he allegedly shot his mother’s boyfriend.

Brown has been spotted in Roanoke and in South Carolina.

Authorities say he is considered armed and dangerous.

The U.S. Marshals and the FBI are involved in the nationwide search for Brown.