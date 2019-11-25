Murder victim’s brother reacts to killer’s conviction

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s been more than a year since a good Samaritan was murdered while trying to help a woman in a domestic violence situation. His killer has been convicted, and now the victim’s brother is reacting.

David Pearson will never forget the night his brother was killed.

“There’s not a single person you will find in this town that can say anything bad about him,” David said.

In March 2018, Alan Pearson was at the Safeway on Wilshire Boulevard in Wilmington when a domestic dispute between a man and a woman turned violent. Alan intervened, trying to help the woman.

“He said six words: ‘do not go out there with him,’ and those six words cost him his life,” David said.

That man, later identified as 32-year-old Hakeem Sanders, assaulted Alan leaving him unconscious. He died from traumatic brain injuries two days later.

Sanders, who was on probation at the time for assault on female, has now been found guilty of second degree murder. He will spend at least 12 years in prison.

“You want more, but it could’ve been less,” David said. “And maybe it will set an example for others in the future thinking they can get that same type of penalty.”

David and the rest of the family went to court every day during the trial. He says at the end of the trial, Sanders turned to the family and apologized.

“You can apologize all day long, all it takes is a second to have a second thought,” David said. “You don’t always have to react violently.”

David says in honor of his brother, he’s going to reach out to local lawmakers to advocate for stricter penalties for domestic violence offenders.

“More and more people are killed every year due to domestic violence or the results of domestic violence,” David said. “Whether it be the initial victims themselves or innocent bystanders.”

David adds although the sentence isn’t as long as the family hoped, it has brought them some closure.