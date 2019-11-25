Police: NC couple hit by driver who didn’t defrost windshield

HIGH POINT, NC (WFMY) — High Point Police say an 80-year-old is dead and his 78-year-old wife was injured after they were both hit by a driver that couldn’t even see them.

According to a police report, the accident happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Dover Place on November 21st.

Police say Ronald and Miriam Adams were walking in the northbound lane of traffic when a car hit them from behind. The police report says the driver, Dana Dollaeye, did not see them because she didn’t defrost her windshield before she started driving. Police say Dollaeye pulled over and called 911.

Officers say the two pedestrians were transported to the hospital. Police say Miriam Adams was treated and released, and Ronald Adams was admitted to the ICU at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for serious injuries. He later died from his injuries.

