Power issue forces early dismissal at Bolivia Elementary

Classroom (Photo: Fbot / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An elementary school is releasing students early Monday due to a power issue, according to Brunswick County Schools.

The district posted on social media around 10:15 a.m. that Bolivia Elementary School will release students at 11:30 a.m.

BCS says bus riders will take their normal bus home, but will just be on the early release schedule.

Bolivia Elementary officials say an additional phone call to parents will come as soon as an update is available on the status of Tuesday.

