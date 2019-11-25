Power issue forces early dismissal at Bolivia Elementary

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An elementary school is releasing students early Monday due to a power issue, according to Brunswick County Schools.
The district posted on social media around 10:15 a.m. that Bolivia Elementary School will release students at 11:30 a.m.
Bolivia Elementary is dealing with a power issue this morning(11/25) and will need to early release at 11:30am.
Bus riders will take their normal bus home it will just be on the early release schedule.
An update will come as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/0o4VQYxviM
— Brunswick County Schools (@brunscoschools) November 25, 2019
BCS says bus riders will take their normal bus home, but will just be on the early release schedule.
Bolivia Elementary officials say an additional phone call to parents will come as soon as an update is available on the status of Tuesday.