Silver Alert issued for missing Leland woman

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered Leland woman.

You are asked to be on the lookout for 73-year-old Brenda Joyce Benton, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

- Advertisement -

She was last seen at the intersection of Bluff Drive and Lanvale Road, driving a green 2005 Chrysler Town and County minivan (NC HAH-6124) around 10:15 a.m. Monday.

1 of 2

She is 5’7″ and weighs approximately 200 pounds. She has hazel eyes, gray hair, and was wearing tan pants, tan shirt with flowers and blue shoes.

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says the van has tinted windows and minor damage on the rear truck hatch.

Anyone with information should call Det. Clarke at the Brunswick County Sheriff office at (910) 253-2777 or call 911.