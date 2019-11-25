Skaggs leaving UNCW Men’s Basketball program

WILMINGTON,NC (UNCW Sports)–Graduate transfer guard Carter Skaggs has decided to leave the UNCW men’s basketball program and school for personal reasons, Head Coach C.B. McGrath announced on Monday.

Skaggs, a 6-5, 215-pound guard from Logansport, Ind., has appeared in all seven games for the Seahawks, averaging 3.3 points and 2.7 rebounds. He scored 11 points in a season-opening win over Johnson & Wales, and has totaled 12 points in the last six contests.

- Advertisement -

“Carter expressed a desire to move in a different direction with his life and certainly wish him well with his future endeavors,” said C.B. McGrath, UNCW’s third-year head coach.

The Seahawks, 4-3, return to action on Tuesday night when Emory & Henry visits Trask Coliseum for a 7 p.m. tip-off.