THANKSGIVING: Wilmington restaurant options for 2019

WILMINGTON, NC (StarNews) — Here are the restaurants that will not only be open Nov. 28, but will be serving a full spread of turkey and sides.

Blockade Runner Resort, 275 Waynick Blvd., Wrightsville Beach: The resort will host an extensive buffet Thanksgiving Day. To book, visit www.blockade-runner.com.

Bluewater Waterfront Grill, 4 Marina St., Wrightsville Beach: Enjoy views of the Intracoastal Waterway and a Thanksgiving buffet of turkey and gravy, brown sugar ham, hoisin-baked salmon, garlic mashed potatoes and more for $24.99 a person (kids 12 and under $13.99.) Bluewater will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thanksgiving day. Large parties are welcome and reservations are encouraged: 910-256-8500.

Boca Bay Seafood, 20215 Eastwood Road, Wilmington: Fans of their Sunday brunch will enjoy a Thanksgiving offering with turkey and ham, prime rib and shrimp and grits, plus desserts made in-house by the pastry chef. The buffet is $32.95 and $12.95 for children under 12. Seatings are available from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. with reservations recommended: 910-256-1887.

Bridge Tender, 1414 Airlie Road, Wilmington: A four-course meal is served 11 a.m.-9 p.m. with the option to upgrade turkey or ham to prime rib for an additional charge of $8. Adults $29, children $15. Reservations required, 910-256-4519.

