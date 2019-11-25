Wave Transit unveils ‘Port City Trolley’ to serve revised downtown route

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY) — It has been 14 months in the making, but the wait is finally over. Wave Transit unveiled its brand new “Port City Trolley” on Monday.

Deputy Director Megan Matheny says this new trolley replaces the 12-year-old downtown trolley.

The revised trolley route of “Port City Trolley” will serve the five downtown districts including North Waterfront, Brooklyn Arts, Central Business, Castle Street, and South Front.

She says this trolley is a collaborative community effort.

Matheny says the new logo and trolley’s graphic design were done by UNCW graphic design students.

She says the new name was selected through a community naming contest.

“We wanted to hear from the community so we put it out there,” Matheny said. “We received over 300 responses as to what the new revised name downtown trolley program should be called and ‘Port City Trolley’ came in as the finalist.”

She said there was a lot of overlap in the naming, so four finalists were selected.

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo announced the winners at the unveiling. Saffo said each of the finalists will have name plates installed on the trolley seats.

But, Matheny did add this project is independent from any financial challenges Wave Transit is currently facing.

“This time the downtown trolley or ‘Port City Trolley’ will remain free,” Matheny said. “We are looking at potentially a nominal fare as we move into the future.”