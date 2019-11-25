Health officials encourage vaccines following whooping cough spike

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Health officials have noticed an increase in pertussis, or whooping cough, in the Cape Fear region.

“It’s contagious, but it’s highly preventable,” Registered Nurse Carla Turner said.

It’s most commonly seen in school age children. Symptoms include severe coughing fits.

“It’s rapid coughs often followed by a whoop upon inspiration,” Turner said. “And then coughing again.”

The disease can be deadly for those who are more vulnerable.

“Infants aren’t immune to it because they haven’t gotten their series of shots yet,” Turner said. “So infants can actually die.”

Others who could most likely contract the disease are pregnant women, the elderly, people who have not been vaccinated, and those who have a compromised immune system.

If you are diagnosed with the infection, it is treated with antibiotics. Turner says you are still contagious until your fifth day on the medication. Even after you are not contagious, your symptoms may persist for up to 10 weeks.

According to Turner, the best way to protect yourself is to be vaccinated.

“If you haven’t had a TDAP booster, you need to go ahead and get one,” she said.

TDAP boosters are required for children going into the 7th grade but they do not protect you for life. Turner recommends getting a TDAP if you will be exposed to pregnant women, infants, or may have been exposed to the disease.

She also emphasizes other ways to prevent the disease are coughing into your elbow, good hand-washing techniques, and–

“Very importantly, whether it’s the flu or pertussis or whatever, if you are sick please stay home,” Turner said.

Turner also wants to reassure parents that if it were in their child’s school, they would be notified. Although, she recommends taking precautions to keep you and your family safe and healthy.