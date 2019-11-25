Wilmington Christmas tree lot benefits childhood cancer victims

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re in need of a Christmas tree this holiday season, there’s a way to buy one and give back to the community at the same time.

The Cape Fear Optimist Club has a Christmas tree lot at Mayfaire Town Center in Wilmington, right in front of the Fresh Market.

The organization claims the only tree lot in the area where 100 percent of profits go to charity.

This is the club’s biggest fundraiser of the year, benefiting the Boys and Girls Home of Lake Waccamaw, childhood cancer victims, children’s sports organizations, and more.

The lot is open each day from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. until supplies run out.

