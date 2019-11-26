2 Pender Co. teens charged in connection to school violence threat

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested two teens in connection to a possible school threat at Burgaw Middle School.

According to Capt. James Rowell at the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday around 7:45 p.m., the sheriff’s office was notified of a social media post referencing a potential shooting at Burgaw Middle School on Tuesday.

An investigation was launched. As a result, around 4:45 this morning, two search warrants were executed at two mobile homes on Tasha Lane in Burgaw. During the search warrant service, Rowell said two BB pistols that resembled real firearms were located.

Rowell said Omar Sanchez, 18, and Nathan Brice Branch, 18, were arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on educational property, communicating threats of mass violence on educational property and second degree trespass.