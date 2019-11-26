Candle starts fire leaving $25,000 in damages

By
WWAY News
-
0
Fire (Photo: MGN Image)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– According to the Wilmington Fire Department Twitter page crews responded to a residential structure fire Tuesday afternoon.

Crews responded to 1209 South 7th Street where light smoke was visible upon arrival.

- Advertisement -

Crews found a working fire in the bathroom, where they were able to contain it.

According to the Wilmington Fire Department there is smoke damage through the house causing about $25,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental due to a candle.

 The family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

You Might Also Like