Four sign letters of intent at Topsail High School

HAMPSTEAD,NC (WWAY)–The Topsail High School Softball program continued their success on Monday night, as four Pirates signed their National letters of intent to play at the next level.

Lauren Strnad signed to play softball in Greenville at East Carolina University. Addy Howard is headed to play on the diamond at Mars Hill University. Nee Nee Jordan will spend her next four years on at the softball diamond in Chapel Hill playing for the North Carolina Tar Heels, while Darbie Lisk will take her talents to the University of South Carolina-Upstate.

The Pirates softball program is coming off of a 20-4 season and a trip to the third round of the State playoffs.