Garth Brooks tour coming to NC in May 2020

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — Garth Brooks is returning to North Carolina and playing the Queen City for the first time in more than 22 years.

Brooks will play a concert at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Saturday, May 2. Brooks’ team says this will be the tour’s only stadium date in the Carolinas.

Brooks has more than 148 million records sold and is the 13-time CMA-ACM Entertainer of the Year.

The show begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster starting on Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. They will cost $94.95 per ticket.