Hoggard Basketball opens up home slate with sweep of Havelock

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–The Hoggard boys and girls basketball teams opened up their 2019 home schedule with wins on Tuesday night against the Havelock Rams.

In the girls game, the Vikings jumped out to 13 point halftime lead and never looked back on their way to the 45-27 win. Icess Tresvik and Anya Massey led Hoggard in scoring with nine apiece.

The boys game was all Hoggard from the tip. The Vikings led 44-11 at the half and cruised in the second half to the 65-22 win. Brady Rankin led the charge offensively finishing with 24 points on eight made three pointers.

The Vikings will host Coastal Christian next Tuesday night. The girls game will tip-off at 6:00 p.m. followed up by the boys game at 7:30.