Lead paint, asbestos discovered at New Hanover Correctional Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A maintenance project at New Hanover Correctional Center in Wilmington has been put on hold following the discovery of lead paint and asbestos.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety, the lead paint and asbestos were found in the Programs Building.

“The Programs Building has been temporarily closed and will not re-open until additional testing is conducted, the scope of any potential problem is determined and any necessary steps for remediation have been completed,” NCDPS said in a released statement.

The statement also said DPS is taking measures to protect the safety and health of its staff members and offenders. There was no further explanation as to what exactly those steps entail.

A public information officer with the NC Department of Labor said OSHA is investigating, but could not release any other details. NCDOL confirmed the investigation at New Hanover Correctional began this month.

New Hanover Correctional is a minimum security prison that can hold up to 402 inmates.