New Hanover Baseball holding”State Champions Game”

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–The New Hanover High School baseball program will be holding the “State Champions Game” on Saturday afternoon. The game will feature players from the Wildcats 2018 and 2019 State Championship teams taking on the players from the 1993 and 1994 State title teams.

The game tabbed as the “Wild Ones” vs. the “Wise Ones” will feature former Red Sox major leaguer Trot Nixon and 2019 Arizona Diamondback first round pick Blake Walston. UNCW assistant coach Chris Moore and current Seahawk player Jac Croom will also be in the lineup.

The game will take place on Saturday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. on Buck Hardee Field at Legion Stadium.

Tickets for the event can be purchased in advance for $5.00 at the New Hanover High School office or at Electronic Merchant Systems. You can also buy tickets the day of for $7.00.