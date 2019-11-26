NHRMC buys land for new emergency department

By
WWAY News
-
0
New Hanover Regional Medical Center. (Photo: Kylie Jones/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Even as talks continue about possibly selling New Hanover Regional Medical Center, it announced plans to build a new emergency department at Autumn Hall in Wilmington.

The hospital closed last week on nearly five acres at Eastwood Road and Dungannon Boulevard.

A hospital spokesman says they have not determined a timeline for construction or what other potential services will be offered.

The move will expand New Hanover Regional’s presence at Autumn Hall, which already offers primary care, women’s health, and pediatric services.

