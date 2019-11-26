North Carolina teen charged in death of mother’s boyfriend

PEMBROKE, NC (AP) — Police in North Carolina say they’ve arrested a 16-year-old on charges that he fatally shot his mother’s boyfriend.

WRAL-TV reported Tuesday that Gabriel Dixon was charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon within an enclosure to incite fear. The shooting occurred in Pembroke, which is about 45 miles south of Fayetteville.

Dixon was being held Tuesday in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said they found 51-year-old Jeffery Briggs suffering from gunshot wounds at a home. He died at a hospital.

Police said a fight broke out between Briggs and his girlfriend, who was identified as Dixon’s mother. The three lived together.