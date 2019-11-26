Pet Pals: 12-year-old domestic cat looking for good company

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is a 12-year-old shorthair domestic cat named Domino who is looking for loving family to call his own.

Shelter staff describe him as a peaceful, gentle soul with a laid back personality.

Domino is neutered and micro-chipped.

If you’re interested in meeting him, head to New Hanover County Animal Services at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. They’re open weekdays from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to Noon.

New Hanover County residents can adopt for $70.